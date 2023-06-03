Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Cops solve 20-year-old cloth merchant's murder case, accused arrested

Mumbai Police solved the murder case of a 20-year-old cloth merchant which happened in the year 2003.

After raiding Gujarat, Goa, Bihar in search of the accused. The accused has been finally arrested from Thane.

After committing the murder, the accused absconded when he was around 22 years old, today he is 42 years old.

Mumbai's Santacruz police succeeded in nabbing the absconding accused in a 20-year-old murder case.

Mumbai Police Joint CP Law & Order Satyanarayan Chowdhary said that, "the deceased Deepak Rathore was a cloth businessman from Delhi and had come from Delhi to Mumbai along with accused Rupesh Rai."

At the same time, there was a fight between the two while having food at Hotel Nest in Vile Parle, Mumbai and Rupesh killed Deepak by stabbing him in the throat with a butter knife and escaped with Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand kept in his bag.

After the incident, the accused changed his name to Atul Vijay Kedia..and changed his identity and did different jobs in Pune, Gujarat, Goa and Ranchi.

"The police went to his village Bharthua in Muzaffarpur, Bihar about 15 times but could not find any clue of him. Finally the hard work of the police paid off and the police got information from the village itself that he was in Thane..after which the police nabbed the accused," said Joint CP.

Joint CP Satyanarayan Chowdhary added that "the accused..Rupesh Rai worked in mining and also worked as a tourist guide in goa..The accused was changing his location repeatedly during 20 years, due to which police was facing difficulty but later he was caught. At present the court has sent the accused to police custody till June 6."

