Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case LIVE: Police yet to recover murder weapon; victim's family demands justice

Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case LIVE: Police yet to recover murder weapon; victim's family demands justice

Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case LIVE updates: The Police have recorded the statements of three friends of the victim, while the murder weapon is yet to be recovered. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the death penalty for the accused Sahil.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2023 7:10 IST
Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case updates

Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case LIVE updates: The Delhi Police on Wednesday recreated the scene of crime in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, where 20-year-old Sahil allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi. Police have also recorded the statements of three friends of the victim. Fresh CCTV footage has emerged in which the victim is seen walking on a street minutes before she was killed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded death penalty for the accused and alleged that the killing was a fallout of "love jihad". Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has approved and sent the file to Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena for supporting the family of the deceased with an amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News