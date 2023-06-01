Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case LIVE: Police yet to recover murder weapon; victim's family demands justice

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case updates

Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case LIVE updates: The Delhi Police on Wednesday recreated the scene of crime in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, where 20-year-old Sahil allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi. Police have also recorded the statements of three friends of the victim. Fresh CCTV footage has emerged in which the victim is seen walking on a street minutes before she was killed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded death penalty for the accused and alleged that the killing was a fallout of "love jihad". Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has approved and sent the file to Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena for supporting the family of the deceased with an amount of Rs 10 lakh.

