Shahbad Dairy murder case: Delhi police recovers knife used by accused Sahil to kill 16-year-old girl

Shahbad Dairy murder case: In a latest update to the Shahbad Dairy murder case, Delhi police has recovered the murder weapon used by the accused to kill a 16-year-old girl on Sunday evening (May 28). Speaking to the media, Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP Outer North, confirmed that the knife used by accused Sahil for committing the crime has been recovered by Delhi Police.

Two days after the crime, the police said that the knife used by Sahil in the horrific murder was bought by him around 15 days ago from Haridwar and it was thrown near Rithala Metro Station after the crime. Since then, the police was reportedly looking for the knife. Sahil admitted to police that he bought the knife from Haridwar but was frequently changing his statement to mislead the investigators, a police officer said.

Why Sahil killed Sakshi?

According to police, accused Sahil had planned to kill after the 16-year-old girl, Sakshi, rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship. Sahil stabbed Sakshi over 20 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, killing her on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed.

On May 31, Delhi police also recreated the scene of the crime 20-year-old Sahil killed Sakshi. Police have also recorded the statements of three friends of the victim. Meanwhile, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the death penalty for the accused and alleged that the killing was a fallout of "love jihad".

Delhi Court extends accused's police custody

In addition, locals also took out a candle march demanding strict punishment for the accused. Around 150 to 200 people took part in the march, which was taken out in a market area near the victim's residence. It should be mentioned here that a court in Delhi, on June 1, extended the custodial interrogation of accused for three more days. Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and brought to the national capital on May 29.

