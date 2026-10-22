Maharashtra: Washim tense after clashes during Durga immersion procession, police step up security

Clashes erupted between two groups in Maharashtra's Washim during a Durga idol immersion procession, but a timely intervention by police helped in controlling the situation and ensuring that things remain calm, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday near the Tipu Sultan Chowk when a procession was underway near a specific community's houses. However, some people objected to throwing of 'gulal' (coloured powder), leading to clashes between the two sides.

The situation escalated and the two sides pelted stones at each other. "A couple of people came and raised objections, leading to a heated argument between members of both communities," Washim Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ramkrishna Pawar told reporters in wee hours of the day.

However, the police intervened quickly and the situation was brought under control, Pawar said, adding a curfew was also imposed in the affected area. He said the process is underway to register a first information report (FIR) and further action will be taken accordingly.

The official also appealed to people to ensure that the situation remains calm and help authorities in maintaining the law and order under control. The security also remains heightened in the area, with police deploying additional personnel, including those of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

"Both sides threw a few stones at each other, but the police intervened, imposed a curfew, and brought the situation under control and peaceful. There was no vandalism or damage to houses or vehicles... The process for registering FIRs over the altercation is currently underway, and lawful action is being taken," he said.

The incident comes as India celebrated Vijaydashmi on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier extended his greetings to the countrymen over Vijaydashmi and hoped that the festival would help in giving a new direction to Maharashtra and the entire country.

"Warm wishes to everyone on Vijayadashami!" he had said in a post in Marathi on X earlier. "Let us strengthen new ideas on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, turn new opportunities into gold, and give a new direction to Maharashtra’s development! Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Vijayadashami!"

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