Uddhav Thackeray bats for 'regime change', says Opposition will oust BJP and bring 'acche din'

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Opposition, including his party, is committed to bringing about a "regime change" and ushering in "acche din" (good days) by dislodging the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the party's annual Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Thackeray defended the right of young people to protest, alleging that "vote chori" (vote theft) was taking place and particularly affecting new voters.

The rally marked the 60th anniversary of Shiv Sena's Dussehra gathering at the iconic ground in Dadar. The party's founder, Bal Thackeray, addressed the first rally at Shivaji Park on Dussehra in 1966, four months after founding the party on the “sons of the soil” (Marathi manoos) plank.

We will bring 'acche din'

Speaking further, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that youth who have hit the streets are not Naxalites; they are revolutionaries seeking their rights. "We are standing up to bring about a 'regime change," the former chief minister declared. We will bring 'acche din' (good days)," he added as he asked party workers to strive for government change.

"Acche din" slogan was a centrepiece of the BJP campaign during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which saw the national saffron party coming to power with a full majority.

Thackeray sought to draw a distinction between his party’s brand of Hindutva and that espoused by the BJP, its former ally. "The Hindutva of those who wear saffron scarves and eve-tease women is not acceptable," he said, accusing the BJP of maligning Hindutva.

"We have to unfurl Bhagwa (saffron flag) not only atop Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, but also on Lal Qila (Red Fort in Mumbai)," Thackeray told the gathering.

He accused the BJP of trying to divide people by separating colours from the tricolour.

Sanjay Raut says 'regime change' will happen

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the country's current government and governance, saying that a change in power would take place after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returns from Vietnam.

Raut's remarks come amid a wider political debate over the meaning and impact of changing governments, following an address by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Vijayadashami.

Reacting to Bhagwat's Vijayadashami address on Tuesday, Raut said that the RSS chief was making a point similar to the one raised by the opposition. He referred to the change of government from the Congress-led administration under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the BJP-led government.

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