Mumbai: 3 children among 9 injured in fire at 13-storey building in Kurla

Nine people, including three children, were injured after a fire broke out in an electrical duct at a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla West early Tuesday morning. Eight residents suffered suffocation after smoke spread through the building, while another person sustained an injury to his right leg, civic officials said.

The fire broke out at around 6.53 am at Kohinoor HDIL Building No. 5. Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control by 7.21 am. The injured were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable, according to a civic official.

Fire breaks out in Kurla residential building

The fire started in an electrical duct, with flames spreading along the building's electrical wiring and duct installations. As smoke spread through the structure, eight residents suffered suffocation. One other person injured his right leg.

The injured included a five-year-old boy, two teenage girls and a senior citizen. All nine were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Their condition was said to be stable, officials said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade brings blaze under control

The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded to the incident and brought the fire under control within around half an hour. Police, the power company, a 108 ambulance service and ward staff were also mobilised to assist with the emergency response.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials are also assessing the extent of the damage to the building.

Two women died in Vasai-Virar building fire earlier this month

Earlier this month, two women, Falguni Shah and Ashwini Parkar, both in their 50s, died after a massive fire broke out around midnight at the Imperial Heights building on Nallasopara-Vasai Link Road. They were suspected to have died from suffocation caused by smoke inhalation.

Four other people trapped on the 14th floor were rescued safely by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's fire brigade with the help of a crane. Former mayor Rupesh Jadhav also visited the site as rescue operations continued and officials investigated the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from PTI)

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