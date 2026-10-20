Tiger Shroff's attackers planned to flee to Canada via Nepal, Anil Pandit planned escape route

The three accused in the shooting case involving actor Tiger Shroff allegedly planned to flee to Canada through Nepal after carrying out the attack, according to Mumbai Crime Branch sources. The alleged escape plan involved travelling to Jaipur, taking a bus to Delhi and crossing the Nepal border before boarding a flight to Canada using forged documents.

Mumbai Police examined more than 550 CCTV camera recordings within hours of the incident to identify the accused and trace their movements. Investigators tracked a mobile number linked to shooter Hrithik, obtained through the owner of the motorcycle allegedly used in the shooting. Technical surveillance and cab booking records helped police locate the three accused, who were eventually arrested at Kota railway station with the help of Rajasthan Police.

How Mumbai Police tracked the accused through CCTV footage

Soon after the shooting, Mumbai Police examined footage from more than 550 CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and along the possible escape routes. The aim was to confirm the identities of the accused and establish their movements after the incident.

During the investigation, the owner of the motorcycle used in the shooting provided police with Hrithik's mobile number. Investigators found that he had continued using the number while fleeing. Police began tracking it, and Hrithik allegedly used the same number to book a cab for himself and the other two accused, Phool Singh and Rehan, to leave Mumbai.

Technical surveillance and data linked to the cab booking helped investigators trace their movements. When the three boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express from Surat, Crime Branch teams were following their trail. Fearing the accused might escape, Mumbai Crime Branch shared information with Rajasthan Police. Rajasthan Police intercepted the trio at Kota railway station, where the Mumbai Crime Branch team following them subsequently took custody of the accused.

Accused allegedly planned to reach Canada through Nepal

According to Mumbai Police Crime Branch sources, the alleged main conspirator, Anil Pandit, had assured the shooters that they would be taken safely to Canada after carrying out the firing. A route had reportedly been planned for their escape.

The accused were allegedly supposed to reach Jaipur after the incident and travel by bus to Delhi. From there, they planned to cross the Nepal border and board a flight to Canada using forged documents.

CCTV footage and reconnaissance at football ground under scrutiny

A senior Mumbai Police officer said investigators were examining CCTV footage from the football ground over several weeks, taking Tiger Shroff's routine into account. Some footage reportedly showed the accused conducting reconnaissance at the location.

Police are also identifying suspicious movements to determine whether any other person visited the Juhu football ground to conduct reconnaissance. Investigators are gathering information about people who knew Shroff's routine and shooting schedule, particularly those with access to details of his public appearances.

Five rounds fired, two live cartridges recovered

Five rounds were fired during the incident, and five empty cartridge cases were recovered from the spot. Two live cartridges were also found. These reportedly fell out without being fired after Rehan's gun jammed.

Phool Singh, who was initially described as a minor during the early investigation, is an adult, Mumbai Police clarified. Phool Singh allegedly fired five rounds.

Mumbai Police prepare to bring accused from Rajasthan

Mumbai Police Crime Branch is preparing to bring the three arrested accused from Rajasthan to Mumbai on Tuesday. After obtaining transit remand from a court in Kota on Monday, the team had made arrangements to leave for Mumbai.

However, sources said the team stayed back in Rajasthan after a security assessment raised suspicions that someone might be watching the police personnel. Taking the security concern into account, the team postponed its departure and planned to leave for Mumbai with the accused on Tuesday morning. Mumbai and Rajasthan Police carried out a security assessment before the transfer.

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