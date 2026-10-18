Massive fire at Canadian military base leaves multiple casualties, Mark Carney expresses condolences

A massive fire broke out at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta, Canada, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, according to CBC. Canadian authorities are coordinating with provincial and local officials to respond to the incident and provide assistance to those affected.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said the federal government was working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities. He added that he was in close contact with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as the situation unfolded.

Canadian government mobilises support

Carney acknowledged the seriousness of the incident in a post on X, expressing support for military personnel affected by the fire. "A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta. Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected. We are working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities. Premier Smith and I are in close contact, as are our relevant ministers and officials," Carney wrote.

Canada's Minister of National Defence, David McGuinty, also confirmed that there had been multiple fatalities and injuries, according to CBC. "The Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, partners across the federal government, including public safety, are working with the government of Alberta and municipal governments to mobilise all necessary support," McGuinty said.

Alberta premier responds to the incident

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the provincial government was in close contact with the federal government and Carney as officials responded to the fire. "We are learning of a significant and tragic fire at CFB Wainwright today that is affecting many of our brave military personnel. Alberta's government is in close contact with the Government of Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney as this situation evolves," Smith wrote on X.

She also thanked first responders and those providing care and support to people affected by the incident.

RCMP investigates cause of fire

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the cause of the fire. According to CBC, the Wainwright RCMP said in an email that early reports indicated the fire had occurred in a training area. "The RCMP sent numerous resources to assist. Our initial involvement is winding down, though we still have resources available if needed. Any further details regarding the incident will come from the Canadian Armed Forces," the statement said.

Authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances that led to the fire in the information available.

What to know about CFB Wainwright

Canadian Forces Base Wainwright is a military installation in Alberta. According to CBC, the base typically has around 690 military personnel and 300 civilian workers on site on a regular day. The facility became a training base for Canadian troops during the Korean War in the 1950s.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, while federal, provincial and local authorities continue to coordinate their response and support those affected.

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