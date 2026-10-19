NCP-SP MLA gets threat call, caller says, 'I am standing outside your house, will shoot you'

Mumbai:

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA and senior leader Jitendra Awhad allegedly received a threatening phone call from an unidentified person who claimed to be standing outside his residence and threatened to assault him. According to the information, the caller contacted Awhad at around 4:30 pm on Sunday (October 18) and said, "I am standing outside your house. I'll shoot you." Awhad informed the police about the threatening call. Further details about the caller's identity and the police response are awaited.

Who is Jitendra Awhad?

Dr Jitendra Awhad is a well-known political leader in Maharashtra and is considered a close and trusted associate of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar. He has been associated with Pawar since the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999. Awhad has repeatedly won elections from the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency in Thane. His political journey began during his student years, and he entered mainstream politics after being elected the first national president of the NCP's youth wing in 1999.

In 2002, he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He was re-elected to the Council in March 2008 for another five-year term. In 2009, he contested his first Assembly election and won the Mumbra-Kalwa seat by a substantial margin. In May 2014, Awhad was appointed Minister for Medical Education, Horticulture and Employment Guarantee in the Prithviraj Chavan-led government.

Proposed Amitabh Bachchan as Maharashtra's horticulture brand ambassador

During his tenure as the state's Horticulture Minister, Awhad proposed appointing Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for Maharashtra's horticulture sector. The proposal aimed to promote horticulture, encourage farmers, publicise their produce and ensure consumers had access to quality products. Bachchan was appointed the brand ambassador for Maharashtra's horticulture sector in July 2014.

Launched 'Coffee with Students' initiative

Awhad also launched an initiative called 'Coffee with Students' to understand and address the problems faced by medical students. During its first month, the initiative covered Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Dhule and Solapur. It sought to take effective steps to resolve issues faced by students and staff.

Held key ministerial positions in Maharashtra

In 2019, Awhad was appointed Housing Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. In March 2022, following Nawab Malik's removal from the Cabinet, Awhad was appointed Minister for Minority Development and the Auqaf Department.

During the political crisis in the NCP in 2023, Awhad was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly after Ajit Pawar resigned from his position and became Deputy Chief Minister. Awhad was also appointed the party's chief whip.

Tiger Shroff's car targeted in firing incident in Mumbai

In a separate incident, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car was reportedly targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor was leaving a private event when motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at his car. Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were reportedly injured. There were claims that seven rounds were fired.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch launched an investigation. Investigators examined CCTV footage from the spot and nearby areas to trace the attackers' escape route. On October 19, three accused were reportedly arrested at Rajasthan's Kota railway station in connection with the case.

Also Read:

Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 accused held from Rajasthan's Kota, wanted to flee to Nepal