Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 nears Rs 500 crore worldwide as Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar, Ranabaali see Monday drops

Monday's figures put Jailer 2 within reach of the Rs 500 crore worldwide milestone, while Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion has already crossed that mark. New releases Prahaar, Ranabaali and Nayyi Navelli also witnessed Monday drops. Here is a look at how the films performed on Monday and where their box office collections stand.

Jailer 2 nears Rs 500 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues to lead the box office race. On Monday, its fifth day in theatres, the film recorded an India net collection of Rs 42.35 crore, taking its total domestic net earnings to Rs 242.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 477.75 crore, leaving it around Rs 22.25 crore short of the Rs 500 crore milestone. The film's collections dipped on Monday compared with Sunday, when it earned Rs 55.85 crore net in India. However, its overall run remains strong, with the worldwide total now approaching the Rs 500 crore mark.

Nayyi Navelli sees collections drop on Monday

Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, recorded an India net collection of Rs 2.50 crore on its fourth day in theatres. Its total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 14.15 crore. The film' s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 19.10 crore. It earned Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday, which means its collections fell by 43.2% on Monday. The film received some support over its opening weekend, but its momentum slowed as the working week began.

Prahaar records a Monday decline

Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story collected Rs 2 crore net in India on Monday. Its total domestic net collection has now reached Rs 11.15 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 13.26 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 15.41 crore. Prahaar earned Rs 3.65 crore on Sunday, registering a 45.2% decline in collections on Monday.

Ranabaali faces a Monday slowdown

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali also saw its collections decline on Monday, its fourth day in theatres. The film recorded an India net collection of Rs 5.40 crore, taking its total domestic net earnings to Rs 29.45 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 34.35 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 43.85 crore.

Drishyam 3 continues its strong box office run

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion continues to perform well in its third week in theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded an India net collection of Rs 3.40 crore on October 19, its 18th day of release. Its total domestic net collection has reached Rs 350.75 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 420.32 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 548.07 crore.

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Jailer 2 breaks Dhurandhar 2's record; check Ranabaali, Drishyam 3, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli box office report