Need to regulate OTT content, youth absorbing content sans discretion: Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

Nagpur:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday addressed the RSS' Vijayadashami celebrations and said there is a need to regulate OTT content as youth are absorbing content sans discretion. He also said India is a land of diversity and our traditional character has been to accept and protect this diversity. "When our country was reeling under the attacks of foreign invaders, when they were unleashing terror on those who followed 'svadharma', and there was an atmosphere of terror, Sant Ravidas spread the message of 'svadharma nishtha', social harmony, and devotion. With the example of his own life, he gave comfort to the society of the time and boosted their morale, while upholding their quality...,” he said.

Mohan Bhagwat says various programmes were organised to mark the centenary

Bhagwat said over the past year, various programmes were organised to mark the centenary, and today, we have gathered to celebrate Vijayadashami on the occasion of their conclusion.

“This year marks the 650th birth anniversary of the revered Sant Ravidas Ji Maharaj…At a time when India was suffering under oppressive foreign invaders and people practising their own faith were subjected to persecution, an atmosphere of fear prevailed across the country. During this difficult period, Sant Ravidas Ji fearlessly propagated devotion to one’s faith, social harmony and spiritual devotion. Through the example of his own life, he inspired confidence and courage among the people of that era, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their values and preserve their dignity,” he said.

'It is appropriate to remember great personalities who sacrificed their lives in defence of their faith'

He went on to say that it is appropriate to remember two great personalities who sacrificed their lives in defence of their faith and traditions.“This year marks the centenary of the martyrdom of Swami Shraddhanand Ji, a prominent Arya Samaj ascetic, distinguished educationist, pioneer of the Shuddhi movement and freedom fighter. Similarly, the birth centenary of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Maharaj is being observed. He dedicated his life to serving tribal communities in Odisha and was martyred while working to awaken their awareness of and commitment to protecting their faith. The 200th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule also began on April 11. Similarly, the 200th birth anniversary year of Bengal’s Shrimad Rajnarayan Basu is being observed.”

He added, “Remembering these personalities is particularly relevant because the work the RSS has been carrying out for the past 100 years is also aimed at awakening this sense of national identity. Rooted in India’s identity and history, this effort seeks to organise the country and make it strong and self-reliant.”

Mohan Bhagwat says embracing all forms of diversity rooted in our tradition

He said embracing all forms of diversity and ensuring protection for everyone—this has been our nature, rooted in our tradition. “Furthermore, because diversity is inherently dynamic, life itself must evolve with the changing times; yet, eternal principles must always be preserved. This flexibility is a direct outcome of our sanatan (timeless/eternal) perspective. While it is natural to harbour sentiments towards one’s own language, community, or sect, there exists a higher, overarching emotional unity—the unity of India. We, a people whose philosophy once embraced the entire world, eventually became constrained by restrictive, self-imposed boundaries. In our weakened state, seeking to assert our existence, we developed a sense of ego—we became arrogant. And what was the consequence of all this? Our wretched plight. By abandoning the right conduct, we fell into a state of misery. We must now recall our true existence and identity; by remembering this foundational emotional unity, we must organise ourselves and live a life of mutual cooperation for our collective well-being,” he said.

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