Sanjay Raut says 'regime change' will happen after Rahul Gandhi returns from Vietnam

Political tensions have intensified over the opposition's remarks on a possible "regime change" in India, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut now weighing in on the debate. Raut questioned the country's current government and governance, saying that a change in power would take place after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returns from Vietnam.

Raut's remarks come amid a wider political debate over the meaning and impact of changing governments, following an address by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Vijayadashami.

Sanjay Raut responds to Mohan Bhagwat's remarks

Reacting to Bhagwat's Vijayadashami address on Tuesday, Raut said that the RSS chief was making a point similar to the one raised by the opposition. He referred to the change of government from the Congress-led administration under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the BJP-led government.

Raut said that replacing the Manmohan Singh government with the BJP government had been a mistake, adding that people were now troubled by the present administration. He claimed that Bhagwat's remarks on regime change reflected a similar sentiment.

During his Vijayadashami address, Bhagwat had said that changing the regime did not necessarily change the circumstances. His comments prompted a response from Raut, who linked the discussion to public dissatisfaction with the current government.

Raut cites protests in Europe and other countries

Raut also cited examples from Europe and other countries to make his point about public anger against governments. He said that when people lose faith in the government and the system, they take to the streets to protest.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that young people in India had so far exercised restraint and that the government should be grateful to them for it.

His remarks came after protests in Albania drew attention following reports of demonstrators targeting government institutions. Raut shared a video of the incident on his social media timeline and suggested that India should take a lesson from what was unfolding there.

In his post, Raut alleged that Albania's Supreme Court had become a target of public anger because it was protecting a corrupt prime minister. He also claimed that crowds in the country were targeting Parliament and the homes of ministers. The remarks add to the political debate over public trust in institutions and the possibility of a change in government. Raut's comments about Rahul Gandhi's return from Vietnam have also brought the question of a possible regime change into the spotlight, although he did not provide further details about how or when such a change would take place.

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