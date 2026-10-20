Tiger Shroff was not the first target? Accused allegedly planned to target another celebrity

Mumbai:

Mumbai Police suspect that the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff on October 18 was preceded by an unsuccessful attempt a week earlier. According to investigators, the three accused allegedly visited the Juhu football ground on October 11, but abandoned their plan when the actor did not arrive. They returned on October 18 and opened fire at his BMW as he was leaving the premises.

According to Crime Branch sources, the accused made these claims during questioning as part of the initial investigation. Investigators are now examining their statements and will cross-check the information before confirming any alleged threat to another personality from the film industry. The police have maintained that the claims made by the accused cannot be treated as confirmed until they have been independently verified. The investigation is continuing to establish the sequence of events and the extent of the alleged planning.

Accused allegedly tracked Tiger Shroff through social media

During the initial investigation, the accused allegedly told the police that they had tracked Tiger Shroff several times through social media platforms. According to their statements, these platforms helped them obtain information about the actor's event locations and other details.

Investigators are also looking into the alleged reconnaissance carried out at the actor's residence and a football ground. The accused reportedly told the Crime Branch that, after surveying both locations, they considered the football ground a comparatively easier and more suitable place to target the actor.

The police are examining these statements as part of the investigation. The details shared by the accused remain subject to verification, and the Crime Branch is expected to establish the sequence of events through further questioning and cross-checking.

Accused to be brought to Mumbai, produced before court

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch team is expected to bring the accused to Mumbai late on Tuesday night, according to the information shared by senior sources.

They are scheduled to be produced before a court on Wednesday morning. The court proceedings are expected to be an important next step as investigators continue questioning the accused and verify the claims made during the preliminary investigation.

The Crime Branch is also examining whether the accused had planned to target any other prominent personality from the film industry before Tiger Shroff. Officials are expected to establish the credibility of these claims only after cross-verification.

At this stage, the alleged plan to target another film personality and the details of the actor's tracking remain claims attributed to the accused. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

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