UP BJP unveils mega team ahead of 2027 polls, PM Modi among 30 permanent invitees

Lucknow:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has announced its 2026 state working committee, featuring 548 members, 30 permanent invitees and 134 special invitees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the prominent leaders included in the list released by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary ahead of a key organisational meeting scheduled in Lucknow on October 30 and 31. The meeting is expected to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders. Discussions are likely to focus on strengthening the organisation, mobilising party workers and preparing the groundwork for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath among permanent invitees

The list of 30 permanent invitees features several prominent leaders from the BJP's national and state leadership. These include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Former BJP national president Dr Murli Manohar Joshi has also been included in the list. Other prominent names include Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, BL Verma, Kamlesh Paswan, Jitin Prasada and SP Singh Baghel. Former Union ministers Smriti Irani, Rekha Verma, Harish Dwivedi, Dr Laxmikant Bajpai, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti are also among those named as permanent invitees.

548-member committee includes leaders from across UP

The main list comprises 548 working committee members representing different regions and districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the western, Braj and Gorakhpur regions.

Leaders from several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Rampur, Shamli, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Noida, Amroha and Ghaziabad, have been included.

The Braj region is also represented, with leaders from Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Firozabad and Hathras among those named. A significant number of leaders from the Gorakhpur region have also found a place in the committee.

Mission 2027 in focus at Lucknow meeting

With the committee list now public, attention has shifted to the two-day state working committee meeting in Lucknow on October 30 and 31. The meeting is expected to deliberate on organisational strengthening, the role of party workers and preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. The newly announced committee is being viewed as an important part of the BJP's organisational expansion and election-readiness efforts in Uttar Pradesh. The discussions are likely to set the tone for the party's strategy as it works to consolidate its organisational machinery ahead of the crucial electoral contest.

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