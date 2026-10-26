Over 12,000 farmers march towards Maharashtra CM's residence over loan waiver, drought relief

Mumbai:

More than 12,000 farmers from over 20 districts of Maharashtra began a vehicle-led long march from Akole to Mumbai on Monday, demanding drought relief, loan waivers, forest rights and better wages and social security for rural workers.

The march, organised by the All India Kisan Sabha, is expected to reach Varsha, the official residence of the Maharashtra chief minister, where the protesters intend to press the government to address their demands.

Before the march began, participants held a procession carrying red flags through Akole town. Those present included Kisan Sabha national president Dr Ashok Dhawale, national general secretary Dr Vijoo Krishnan, national joint secretary Dr Ajit Nawale, CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole and other organisation office-bearers.

A convoy of vehicles from Nashik district also joined the main march at Ghoti.

Key demands of farmers

Citing the declaration of 305 out of Maharashtra's 358 talukas as drought-affected, the Kisan Sabha said the announced assistance of Rs 5,000 per farming household was inadequate. It demanded sufficient compensation for crop losses and the removal of obstacles delaying crop insurance payments.

The organisation also demanded that the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver benefit be extended to farmers who have regularly repaid their loans.

Other key demands include recognition of land rights for farmers cultivating forest land, land belonging to temple trusts, inam (granted) land and grazing land.

The protesters have also sought the release of two pending installments under the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi scheme.

ASHA, Anganwadi workers join protest

The march includes PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) employees, construction workers, nutrition programme workers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi employees.

The Kisan Sabha has called for fair wages, employment opportunities and social security for rural workers, along with the resolution of pending demands raised by workers engaged in various government schemes.

The organisation has also demanded the reinstatement of 81 lakh women who, it claims, were excluded from the Ladki Bahin scheme due to e-KYC-related issues. It has sought the resumption of the e-KYC process and the release of their pending benefits.

According to the Kisan Sabha, a Maha-Mukkam Satyagraha (a major sit-in protest) was held in Akole from October 21 to 26 over the demands.

The organisation alleged that instead of holding constructive discussions, the government issued notices to protesters through the police and attempted to prevent them from proceeding to Varsha.

The Kisan Sabha asserted that it is the right of the public to present their demands to the government in a democratic manner, adding that issuing notices will not resolve the problems faced by farmers.

According to the organisers, the march will halt at Ghatan Devi near Igatpuri on Monday night. The protesters will resume their journey towards Mumbai on Tuesday morning, proceeding through Kasara Ghat.

The Kisan Sabha has appealed to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold discussions with a delegation, reach a concrete decision on all demands, and provide a formal, written commitment to fulfill them. The organization has made it clear that the protest will continue until their demands are accepted in writing.

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