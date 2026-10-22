CM Devendra Fadnavis lauds Avaada Superfactory in Nagpur as Maharashtra eyes solar manufacturing boom

As Maharashtra aims to play a critical role in ensuring a stable global supply chain, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Avaada Superfactory in Nagpur could become a hub for solar equipment manufacturing in India.

During his visit to the facility earlier, the Chief Minister said this investment would help in attracting further projects in the Vidarbha region.

He also had a fireside conversation with Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal and congratulated his team on establishing the facility in Nagpur, calling it "absolutely amazing".

He said that seeing commitments made through MoU translate into functioning factories, and seeing Maharashtra and India become part of global supply chains, gave him the energy to continue his work in public life.

"Thanks to Vineet ji and the investment he has made, there is now considerable interest in solar modules in Nagpur. If all the other investors complete their investments on time, Nagpur will have the country’s largest solar module ecosystem," Fadnavis said.

"The next big thing is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur. If you are not investing here, you are missing something," Fadnavis added.

Vineet Mittal lauds Fadnavis, presents memento

During the Chief Minister's visit, Mittal presented Fadnavis a commemorative memento incorporating the first solar cell manufactured at Avaada Superfactory in Nagpur. The memento symbolised the facility’s progress from an investment commitment to solar cell production in Maharashtra.

"An MoU creates an expectation; a working factory fulfils a commitment. The Chief Minister’s encouragement belongs to the entire team that built Avaada’s Nagpur Superfactory," he said, while hailing Fadnavis.

"His message to the entrepreneurs present was equally clear: examine the opportunities emerging in Vidarbha and Marathwada. At Avaada, we are committed to translating that opportunity into manufacturing capability, skilled employment and stronger domestic supply chains," Mittal added.

Avaada Electro, the solar PV manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, operates 8.5 GW of N-Type TOPCon glass-to-glass module manufacturing capacity across Nagpur and Dadri. At Nagpur, 3 GW of N-Type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing capacity is operational.

Avaada Electro also plans to establish 3 GW of ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity in Nagpur, extending its manufacturing operations into earlier stages of the solar value chain. The company’s manufacturing expansion aims to strengthen domestic supply chains and increase value addition in India.