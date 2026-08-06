Maharashtra resident doctors call off strike after Bombay HC order, OPD services to function normally

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra resident doctors on Thursday called off strike after Bombay High Court took cognisance of the matter. Notably, the Bombay High Court earlier in the day came down heavily on Maharashtra resident doctors and directed them to call off their strike with immediate effect, and rejoin their services post lunch. Following the Bombay High Court's order, Dr Atharva Shinde (President, Maharashtra Central MARD), Dr Amol Gite (Treasurer, IMA Maharashtra), and Dr Rutuja Raut (President, BMC MARD) spoke to India TV and said that, out of respect for the court's directive and request, the strike is being withdrawn with immediate effect.

Doctors said their opposition to CCMP course would continue

However, they clarified that their opposition to the CCMP course and the associated decision would continue. They added that the future course of action regarding the agitation would be decided after consultations with MARD, the IMA, and other concerned organisations.

(Image Source : PTI)Doctors clarified that their opposition to the CCMP course and the associated decision would continue.

The doctors stated that all healthcare services in hospitals—including OPDs, emergency services, and operation theatres—would now function completely normally. They also noted that emergency services had not been disrupted during the strike and that special care was taken to ensure patients did not face any inconvenience.

Bombay High Court strongly reprimandes protesting doctors

The Bombay High Court strongly reprimanded the protesting doctors and the a two-judge bench said their salaries will be withheld if they decide not to work. However, the bench assured the agitators that their arguments will be heard completely. The court will now hear the matter again on September 8.

It should be noted that the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Wednesday evening stated that its indefinite strike against the government's decision permitting homoeopaths to register under the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) and prescribe allopathic medicines will continue as talks with the authorities did not yield any results.

Resident doctors in 32 state-run hospitals went on an indefinite strike

As per the decision by the MARD, the resident doctors in 32 state-run hospitals across Maharashtra went on an indefinite strike from the midnight of August 5 and later, they were joined by resident doctors at the civic-run hospitals in Mumbai and Thane.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Maharashtra doctors call state-wide strike over homoeopathy registration row.

Because of the strike, its impact was felt in OPD (outpatient department) services in government hospitals across the state. As part of the strike, the doctors at the J J Hospital and Grant Medical College protested on the premises, shouting slogans against the government's decision.

Earlier, a delegation of Central MARD including BMC MARD representatives held a meeting with the Joint Secretary , Medical Education Department, and the Director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and Registrar MMC. The MARD demanded immediate suspension of the BHMS-CCMP (Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery-Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology) registration process until the final court verdict.

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Maharashtra doctors calls state-wide strike over homoeopathy registration row; list of services to be affected