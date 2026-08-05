Maharashtra doctors calls state-wide strike over homoeopathy registration row; list of services to be affected

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has announced an indefinite state-wide strike starting today, August 5 over government's move to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homoeopathy practitioners. Due to this decision, OPD services at all government medical colleges across the state including major government hospitals in Mumbai such as KEM, Sion, Nair, and JJ Hospital will remain closed on Wednesday; however, emergency services will continue to operate.



MARD states that while several rounds of discussions regarding this policy were held with the government, no satisfactory assurances were received. The organization maintains that the matter is currently sub judice and that implementing the policy without establishing a clear legal and regulatory framework would not be in the interest of patient safety.

MARD has demanded an immediate suspension of the BHMS-CCMP registration process pending the court's final verdict. The organisation has also called for the resolution of long-standing issues concerning resident doctors across the state.

According to the organisation, emergency and casualty services will remain operational during the first 24 hours of the strike specifically on August 5 to ensure patients do not face severe hardship. However, OPD services, routine duties, elective surgeries, and academic activities will remain completely suspended. In the absence of a positive resolution, emergency services will also be suspended starting August 6, and all resident doctors will go on an indefinite strike.

MARD has clarified that their agitation is not directed against any specific system of medicine or its practitioners; rather, it is aimed at ensuring patient safety, scientific standards, and adherence to legal procedures.

List of services to be affected at government hospitals

The strike called by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will hamper non-emergency services at the government hospitals across the state.

This strike will also affect services at the four civic-run hospitals in Mumbai the as BMC MARD will participate as well.

As part of the protest, outpatient department (OPD) services across government medical colleges and hospitals will remain closed until further notice.

The strike continues for longer days, it is expected to severely affect healthcare services in government hospitals across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and other districts until the demands are met.

Also Read:

NEET UG Counselling registration 2026 to begin today; details on state quota schedule, know how to apply