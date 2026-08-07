Big action by Fadnavis govt as Maharashtra bans 114 radical publications linked to terror outfits

Mumbai:

In a major move against terrorism and online radicalisation, the Maharashtra government has ordered the seizure of 114 radical publications, magazines and digital documents allegedly linked to banned terrorist organisations. The action, announced through an extraordinary Gazette notification, aims to curb the spread of extremist propaganda and prevent the circulation of content that authorities say promotes violence and recruitment into terror groups.

The Maharashtra Home Department issued the extraordinary Gazette notification on August 6, 2026, directing that all physical and digital copies of the listed publications be seized in favour of the government. According to the notification, the decision was taken after investigations by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), intelligence inputs and cyber surveillance revealed that radical literature and extremist digital content continued to circulate despite efforts to curb such activities.

The government stated that these publications glorify violent extremism, encourage radicalisation among youth and promote recruitment into terrorist organisations. It further said such material poses a serious threat to India's sovereignty, integrity, national security and public order.

Even possession of the listed material will attract action

Invoking Section 98(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the state government has declared all listed publications liable for seizure. Under the notification, the publication, circulation, distribution, sale, display and storage of these materials, whether in physical or digital form, will come under the government's seizure provisions. Authorities have warned that individuals found violating the order will face strict legal action.

114 publications linked to banned terror organisations

The notification includes 114 publications and documents that the government says are associated with various banned terrorist organisations. Some of the prominent titles mentioned in the list include Voice of Khurasan Magazine, The Revolutionary Resurgence, Kashmir Kifah Resilience & Courage, The Soul of Resistance and Nawai Gazwa-e-Hind. According to the notification, these publications contain material linked to extremist ideology and terrorist propaganda.

CM Devendra Fadnavis explains the decision

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the government's action, saying the new legal provisions have strengthened the state's ability to tackle extremist content. "Look, there were certain publications and books available on the internet and the dark web that contained material aimed at radicalising people or explaining how to make bombs. They also included information on how to carry out attacks. Earlier, there was no legal provision to ban such content, but under the new law, we can now stop it. This is a good action," the Chief Minister said.

ATS says propaganda material promoted terrorism

The Maharashtra ATS said its investigation and analysis found that articles, posts, audio clips, videos and digital documents promoting terrorism were being circulated through various platforms. To prevent such anti-national activities and safeguard the country's unity, integrity, sovereignty and security, the state government issued Notification No. SUT &0526/CR-276/SPL&4 on August 6, 2026, under Section 98(1) of the BNSS, 2023.

The agency added that the notification covers 114 PDF magazines and other publications that allegedly promote terrorism. Their publication, distribution, transmission, sale, display and possession in physical or digital form have now been brought under seizure provisions.

Citizens urged not to store or share extremist content

The ATS has appealed to the public not to possess, store or circulate any articles, posts or documents that promote terrorism, whether in physical or digital form. The agency also urged citizens to immediately inform investigating authorities if they come across such material. It assured that the identity of informants would be kept completely confidential.

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