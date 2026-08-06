Mumbai Police busts international cyber fraud racket, arrests 12 in Goa; Dubai-based masterminds under scanner

Mumbai:

In a major breakthrough against organised cybercrime, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has busted an international cyber fraud syndicate that allegedly facilitated online scams and illegal gaming transactions through fake bank accounts and SIM cards. Twelve accused have been arrested from Goa, while investigators say the racket was being operated by handlers based in Dubai. The action followed a probe into a case registered at Paydhuni Police Station in Mumbai.

How the investigation unfolded

According to investigators, the breakthrough came during the investigation of a cyber fraud case being handled by Crime Branch Unit 2. The team received intelligence that fake bank accounts were being opened in Mumbai and that funds obtained through cyber fraud and online gaming were being routed to Goa. Acting on this information, police carried out a raid at a villa in Candolim, where the suspects were allegedly operating the network.

Laptops, ATM cards, mobile phones and SIM cards seized

During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of electronic devices and banking-related material allegedly used in cyber fraud operations.

The seized items include:

15 laptops

128 ATM cards

89 mobile phones

76 SIM cards

22 cheque books

Investigators believe the recovered material played a key role in facilitating fraudulent financial transactions across multiple bank accounts.

Websites used for cyber fraud and online gaming

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were using websites named '900 Panel' and 'Rudra' to process transactions linked to online gaming and cyber fraud. Police said the gang allegedly collected money from victims through these platforms and earned a 2 per cent commission for every transaction. Investigators further claimed that the entire operation was being controlled by handlers based in Dubai, while the arrested accused managed the operational network in India.

Over Rs 5 crore transactions in five months

Mumbai Police Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said the investigation began with a cyber fraud case and later exposed a much larger organised network. "Crime Branch Unit 2 was investigating a cyber fraud case. During the probe, we found that money was being transferred through multiple bank accounts, and these accounts were being purchased for such transactions. The investigation revealed that the accounts were being sent from Mumbai to Goa, where 12 people were staying in a villa and undergoing training to carry out the fraud. Their role was to move money from one account to another. In the last five months alone, the accused carried out transactions worth more than Rs 5 crore. We are now investigating the source of these bank accounts," he added. He also confirmed that the main masterminds behind the racket are currently outside India.

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