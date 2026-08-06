Maharashtra govt announces Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for 1.6 lakh 'Govindas' ahead of Dahi Handi festival

Mumbai:

Ahead of the annual Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government has rolled out a comprehensive insurance scheme for nearly 1.60 lakh Govindas participating in the celebrations across the state. According to the government order, Govindas will be entitled to an accident insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh. The move aims to provide financial protection to participants who often perform high-risk human pyramid formations during the festivities.

Compensation details under the insurance scheme

The government order lays down detailed compensation provisions for different types of accidents and injuries. In case of death due to an accident or the loss of both hands, both legs, or both eyes, the beneficiary or nominee will receive Rs 10 lakh as insurance compensation. If a participant suffers the loss of one hand, one leg, or one eye, an insurance amount of Rs 5 lakh will be provided.

Those who suffer permanent total disability due to an accident will also be eligible for Rs 10 lakh as compensation. In cases of permanent partial disability, compensation will be paid in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the insurance policy.

Hospitalisation expenses also covered

The insurance scheme also provides financial assistance for medical treatment. If a Govinda is hospitalised due to an accident during the festival, the government will reimburse the actual treatment expenses or up to Rs 1 lakh, whichever is applicable under the policy. The provision is expected to reduce the financial burden on participants and their families in case of serious injuries.

A major boost for Dahi Handi participants

The announcement comes as a significant welfare measure ahead of one of Maharashtra's biggest festivals. Every year, thousands of Govindas participate in Dahi Handi events, where teams form multi-tier human pyramids to break an earthen pot suspended at a height. While the tradition attracts massive crowds and prize money, it also carries the risk of injuries due to falls. The insurance cover is expected to provide greater confidence and financial security to participants while reinforcing safety measures during the celebrations.

About Dahi Handi festival

Dahi Handi is celebrated on Janmashtami to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival recreates Krishna's childhood pastime of stealing butter by encouraging teams of Govindas to form human pyramids and break a pot filled with curd, butter or other offerings. Notably, Maharashtra hosts some of the country's largest Dahi Handi events, attracting thousands of participants and spectators every year.

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