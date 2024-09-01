Maharashtra polls: Eknath Shinde hold seat-sharing talks with Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, consensus on 173 seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, held talks in Nagpur regarding seat-sharing for the upcoming state assembly elections, expected to be held in October or November. The meeting, which lasted around three hours according to BJP sources, was held on Saturday.

"Yesterday's meeting was in line with the previous two-three rounds of initial discussions that took place. The final seat sharing will be sealed after another two to three meetings," the sources said.

Consensus on 173 seats

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and the NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), is finalising seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Sources from the NCP said consensus has been reached on 173 seats, with the BJP receiving the largest share, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s faction.

The remaining 115 seats will be finalised in upcoming discussions involving Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, CM Shinde, and senior NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 56 and 54 seats, respectively, while the Congress secured 44 seats.

(With PT inputs)

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress appoints in-charges for all 36 seats in Mumbai

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly polls: MVA brainstorms seat-sharing formula in Mumbai, Uddhav's Sena eyes most seats