Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress appoints in-charges for all 36 seats in Mumbai

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Congress has begun preparations for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections by appointing in-charges for all 36 seats in Mumbai. Assembly polls in the state are likely to take place in October this year.
In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 56 and 54 seats, respectively, while the Congress secured 44 seats.
Assembly in-charges of Mumbai Congress
South Mumbai district
|S.No
|Assembly and Nos
|Incharge
|1.
|182– Worli
|Rajendra Pawar
|2.
|183 – Shivdi
|Mahendra Mungekar
|3.
|184 – Byculla
|Shakil Chaudhary
|4.
|185 – Malbar Hill
|Nilesh Nanche
|5.
|186 – Mumbadevi
|Tushar Gaikwad
|6.
|187 – Colaba
|Adv. Deepak Talwar
South Central district
|S.No
|Assembly and Nos
|Incharge
|1.
|172 – Anushakti Nagar
|Azmat Khan
|2.
|173 – Chembur
|Sunil Gangwani
|3.
|178 – Dharavi
|B. K. Tiwari
|4.
|179 – Sion Koliwada
|Puran Doshi
|5.
|180 – Wadala
|Sitaram Shetty
|6.
|181 – Mahim
|Sameer Chavan
North Central district
|S.No
|Assembly and Nos
|Incharge
|1.
|167 – Vile Parle
|Pradeep Chaube
|2.
|168 – Chandivali
|Dr. Trilokinath Mishra
|3.
|174 – Kurla
|Siraj Khan
|4.
|176 – Vandre East
|Dr. Ajanta Yadav
|5.
|177 – Vandre West
|Rehnuma Siddiqui
|6.
|175 – Kalina
|Santosh Singh
North East district
|S.No
|Assembly and Nos
|Incharge
|1.
|155 – Mulund
|Nanubhai Sodha
|2.
|156 – Vikhroli
|Anand Yadav
|3.
|157 – Bhandup West
|Raghunath Thawai
|4.
|169 – Ghatkopar West
|Prabhakar Javkar
|5.
|170 – Ghatpokar East
|Nayna Sheth
|6.
|171 – Mankhurd Shivajinagar
|Mobin Pathan
North West district
|S.No
|Assembly and Nos
|Incharge
|1.
|158 – Jogeshwari East
|Anand Rai
|2.
|159 – Dindoshi
|Bipin Vichare
|3.
|163 – Goregoan
|Kamlesh Shetty
|4.
|164 – Versova
|Dr. Kishor Singh
|5.
|165 – Andheri West
|Rajesh Ingle
|6.
|166 – Andheri East
|Asif Farooqui
North Mumbai district
|S.No
|Assembly and Nos
|Incharge
|1.
|152 – Borivali
|Roshna Shah
|2.
|153 – Dahisar
|Jaykant Shukla
|3.
|154 – Magathane
|Balasaheb Thorat (Tatya)
|4.
|160 – Kandivali
|Priyatama Sawant
|5.
|161 – Charkop
|Vishnu (Bala) Sarode
|6.
|162 – Malad West
|Suryakant Mishra
Congress seeks to contest 202 out of 36 seats in Mumbai
Congress intends to contest 20 of these seats, but Shiv Sena (UBT) is hesitant to allocate that many, aiming to contest 22 to 25 seats instead. In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress won 4 seats in Mumbai while the undivided Shiv Sena won 14 seats.
Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) officials in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 31) to discuss the election strategy.
Senior Congress leaders, including Balasaheb Thorat, are working to resolve the seat-sharing dispute. A joint meeting of the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) is tentatively scheduled for August 7 to address the seat-sharing issues.
