Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress appoints in-charges for all 36 seats in Mumbai

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Congress has begun preparations for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections by appointing in-charges for all 36 seats in Mumbai. Assembly polls in the state are likely to take place in October this year.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 56 and 54 seats, respectively, while the Congress secured 44 seats.

Assembly in-charges of Mumbai Congress

South Mumbai district

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge 1. 182– Worli Rajendra Pawar 2. 183 – Shivdi Mahendra Mungekar 3. 184 – Byculla Shakil Chaudhary 4. 185 – Malbar Hill Nilesh Nanche 5. 186 – Mumbadevi Tushar Gaikwad 6. 187 – Colaba Adv. Deepak Talwar

South Central district

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge 1. 172 – Anushakti Nagar Azmat Khan 2. 173 – Chembur Sunil Gangwani 3. 178 – Dharavi B. K. Tiwari 4. 179 – Sion Koliwada Puran Doshi 5. 180 – Wadala Sitaram Shetty 6. 181 – Mahim Sameer Chavan

North Central district

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge 1. 167 – Vile Parle Pradeep Chaube 2. 168 – Chandivali Dr. Trilokinath Mishra 3. 174 – Kurla Siraj Khan 4. 176 – Vandre East Dr. Ajanta Yadav 5. 177 – Vandre West Rehnuma Siddiqui 6. 175 – Kalina Santosh Singh

North East district

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge 1. 155 – Mulund Nanubhai Sodha 2. 156 – Vikhroli Anand Yadav 3. 157 – Bhandup West Raghunath Thawai 4. 169 – Ghatkopar West Prabhakar Javkar 5. 170 – Ghatpokar East Nayna Sheth 6. 171 – Mankhurd Shivajinagar Mobin Pathan

North West district

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge 1. 158 – Jogeshwari East Anand Rai 2. 159 – Dindoshi Bipin Vichare 3. 163 – Goregoan Kamlesh Shetty 4. 164 – Versova Dr. Kishor Singh 5. 165 – Andheri West Rajesh Ingle 6. 166 – Andheri East Asif Farooqui

North Mumbai district

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge 1. 152 – Borivali Roshna Shah 2. 153 – Dahisar Jaykant Shukla 3. 154 – Magathane Balasaheb Thorat (Tatya) 4. 160 – Kandivali Priyatama Sawant 5. 161 – Charkop Vishnu (Bala) Sarode 6. 162 – Malad West Suryakant Mishra

Congress seeks to contest 202 out of 36 seats in Mumbai

Congress intends to contest 20 of these seats, but Shiv Sena (UBT) is hesitant to allocate that many, aiming to contest 22 to 25 seats instead. In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress won 4 seats in Mumbai while the undivided Shiv Sena won 14 seats.

Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) officials in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 31) to discuss the election strategy.

Senior Congress leaders, including Balasaheb Thorat, are working to resolve the seat-sharing dispute. A joint meeting of the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) is tentatively scheduled for August 7 to address the seat-sharing issues.

