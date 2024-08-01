Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress appoints in-charges for all 36 seats in Mumbai

Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (led by Sharad Pawar), are likely to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections in alliance.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Updated on: August 01, 2024 9:00 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Congress, Mumbai
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Congress has begun preparations for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections by appointing in-charges for all 36 seats in Mumbai. Assembly polls in the state are likely to take place in October this year. 

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 56 and 54 seats, respectively, while the Congress secured 44 seats.

Assembly in-charges of Mumbai Congress

South Mumbai district 

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge
1. 182– Worli  Rajendra Pawar 
2. 183 – Shivdi  Mahendra Mungekar 
3. 184 – Byculla  Shakil Chaudhary 
4. 185 – Malbar Hill  Nilesh Nanche 
5. 186 – Mumbadevi  Tushar Gaikwad
6. 187 – Colaba Adv. Deepak Talwar

South Central district 

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge
1. 172 – Anushakti Nagar  Azmat Khan  
2. 173 – Chembur  Sunil Gangwani  
3. 178 – Dharavi  B. K. Tiwari  
4. 179 – Sion Koliwada  Puran Doshi  
5. 180 – Wadala  Sitaram Shetty 
6. 181 – Mahim  Sameer Chavan

North Central district 

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge
1. 167 – Vile Parle  Pradeep Chaube 
2. 168 – Chandivali  Dr. Trilokinath Mishra 
3. 174 – Kurla  Siraj Khan  
4. 176 – Vandre East  Dr. Ajanta Yadav 
5. 177 – Vandre West  Rehnuma Siddiqui 
6. 175 – Kalina  Santosh Singh

North East district 

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge
1. 155 – Mulund  Nanubhai Sodha 
2. 156 – Vikhroli  Anand Yadav 
3. 157 – Bhandup West  Raghunath Thawai 
4. 169 – Ghatkopar West  Prabhakar Javkar 
5. 170 – Ghatpokar East  Nayna Sheth 
6. 171 – Mankhurd Shivajinagar  Mobin Pathan  

North West district 

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge
1. 158 – Jogeshwari East  Anand Rai 
2. 159 – Dindoshi  Bipin Vichare 
3. 163 – Goregoan  Kamlesh Shetty 
4. 164 – Versova  Dr. Kishor Singh 
5. 165 – Andheri West  Rajesh Ingle 
6.  166 – Andheri East  Asif Farooqui 

North Mumbai district 

S.No Assembly and Nos Incharge
1. 152 – Borivali  Roshna Shah  
2. 153 –  Dahisar  Jaykant Shukla 
3. 154 – Magathane  Balasaheb Thorat (Tatya)  
4. 160 – Kandivali  Priyatama Sawant  
5. 161 – Charkop  Vishnu (Bala) Sarode  
6. 162 – Malad West  Suryakant Mishra  

Congress seeks to contest 202 out of 36 seats in Mumbai 

Congress intends to contest 20 of these seats, but Shiv Sena (UBT) is hesitant to allocate that many, aiming to contest 22 to 25 seats instead. In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress won 4 seats in Mumbai while the undivided Shiv Sena won 14 seats. 

Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) officials in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 31) to discuss the election strategy. 

Senior Congress leaders, including Balasaheb Thorat, are working to resolve the seat-sharing dispute. A joint meeting of the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) is tentatively scheduled for August 7 to address the seat-sharing issues.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Dhairyasheel Mane appointed deputy leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party in Lok Sabha

Also Read: 'Either you or me..': Uddhav Thackeray's stern message to Devendra Fadnavis, BJP reacts

 

 
