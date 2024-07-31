Maharashtra: Dhairyasheel Mane appointed deputy leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : DHAIRYASHEEL MANE (X) Member of Parliament Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane with PM Modi.

Maharashtra news: The two-time Member of Parliament (MP) Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane has been appointed as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena's parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha today (July 31).

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, said a meeting was held in Delhi on June 7 (Friday) under his chairmanship.

"In the same meeting Lok Sabha MP Dhariyasheel Mane was unanimously selected and appointed as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha," the letter dated July 25 said.

Shinde's son and three-time Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde was appointed the leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party last month.

