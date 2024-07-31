Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Dhairyasheel Mane appointed deputy leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party in Lok Sabha

Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hatkanangale constituency in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: July 31, 2024 17:25 IST
Dhairyasheel Mane, Maharashtra news, Dhairyasheel Mane appointed deputy leader of Shiv Sena parliam
Image Source : DHAIRYASHEEL MANE (X) Member of Parliament Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane with PM Modi.

Maharashtra news: The two-time Member of Parliament (MP) Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane has been appointed as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena's parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha today (July 31).

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, said a meeting was held in Delhi on June 7 (Friday) under his chairmanship.

"In the same meeting Lok Sabha MP Dhariyasheel Mane was unanimously selected and appointed as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha," the letter dated July 25 said.

Shinde's son and three-time Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde was appointed the leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party last month.

