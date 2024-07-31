Maharashtra: 22-year-old man slit woman's throat, stabs her multiple times for rejecting marriage proposal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Maharashtra crime: In a brutal murder, a 22-year-old allegedly slit a 21-year-old woman's throat and stabbed her multiple times in the stomach in Khed taluka, Pune district of Maharashtra, after the latter turned down his marriage proposal.

The crime occurred late on Sunday night (July 28) near the victim's rented accommodation in Pune city's Ambethan village under the jurisdiction of the Mahalunge MIDC police.

Accused man arrested

According to the police, the Crime Branch Unit of the Pune Rural Police has apprehended Aviraj Kharat for the murder of a 21-year-old Prachi Mane in Pune. The woman, employed at a private company in Pimpri Chinchwad, had declined Kharat's marriage proposal.

The Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch team nabbed him within 12 hours of the incident, near Karad on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.

The police said that both Mane and Kharat were from Sangli and were classmates during their engineering diploma course. The victim was from the Valva Tehsil in the Sangli district, and her parents had opposed their relationship.

Woman was found victim lying in pool of blood

Sharing details about the incident, police said that the victim's roommate reported that Kharat tried to forcibly enter their room around 11 pm on July 28 but was stopped.

He then snatched the victim's mobile and asked her to come outside for a conversation.

Kharat then led the victim to a location a few meters away. Her roommate and others waited outside her home. The roommate became suspicious when she saw Kharat running away without the victim returning. They quickly went to the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit and a stab wound in her stomach.

She was taken to a nearby private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. A case was subsequently registered under sections 103 (1) for murder and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.

Kharat was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody and further probe was on.

(With agencies input)

