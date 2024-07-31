'Either you or me..': Uddhav Thackeray's stern message to Devendra Fadnavis, BJP reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Udhhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, a war of words has been started between the former chief minister and BJP leader and incumbent deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis'. In the latest row, Thackeray said, "Either you will not be there or I will not be there".

Addressing party workers in Mumbai, Thackeray said that former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had told him about how Fandavis had hatched a conspiracy to put him and his son Aditya Thackeray into jail. Uddhav said he has been staunchly standing in front of the BJP leader by bearing all hurdles. "Anil Deshmukh told how Fadnavis had hatched a conspiracy to put me and Aditya in jail.. Having endured everything, I am standing with full strength.. Either you (Fadnavis) will or I will be there...," he said.

Uddhav dares PM Modi

Further, Uddhav targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said how other leaders asked him to refrain from speaking against the BJP's top leader but he added he would express what the saffron party has done in the state.

The UBT leader alleged that the BJP has looted the state and added he will not let them continue the same. He dared the Prime Minister to come to Maharashtra to campaign for the BJP during the upcoming state assembly elections.

Modi was made to sweat in Maharashtra during the recent Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray said referring to the campaign undertaken by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in which his party is a constituent along with the Congress and the NCP (SP). "Modi must come to Maharashtra for Vidhan Sabha polls," he said while addressing party workers here. Udhhav cautioned the BJP leaders not to assume Maharashtra with West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh or Karnataka and added the state belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Dharavi project will be cancelled: Thackeray

He expressed confidence that despite all odds like losing his party name (Shiv Sena) and symbol (bow and arrow) to the rival camp led by CM Eknath Shinde, he will return to power. Besides, the UBT leader also attacked business tycoon Gautam Adani and called him "darling" of PM Modi. He warned to cancel the the tender to redevelop Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, for 259 hectares at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore. Notably, in November 2022, Adani Realty, led by Gautam Adani, won the tender to redevelop the area. The project aims to improve the lives of over one million residents by creating a sustainable and thriving neighbourhood with modern infrastructure, sustainable transportation systems, and vocational training.

BJP responds to Thackeray's claims

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule alleged Uddhav had hatched a conspiracy against Fandnavis to put him in jail. Also, Bawankule cautioned the UBT leaders not to use harsh words against the Prime Minister. "Uddhav Thackeray stabbed Devendra Fadnavis in the back, tried his best to put him in jail... and the way Thackeray is using arrogant language to eliminate him today, remember one thing, the people of the state will not accept this arrogance and pride of yours," he added.

Assembly polls are likely to take place in October this year. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won only 17 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The BJP's seat tally came down significantly from 23 in 2019 to nine this year. Thackeray also accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of looting Mumbai.

