'I Love Muhammad' stickers forcefully pasted on vehicles in Mumbai | VIDEO 'I Love Muhammad' row: The video of the incident, which reportedly took place on September 30 on the LBS Road in Mumbai's Kurla, was shared by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Mumbai:

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai, where some unknown people were seen forcefully pasting 'I Love Muhammad' stickers on vehicles in presence of police officials. The video of the incident, which reportedly took place on September 30 on the LBS Road in Mumbai's Kurla, was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who demanded strict action from the police.

The Mumbai Police, however, is yet to react to the incident.

"Watch this video. Police present on LBS Road in Kurla. 'I Love Muhammad' stickers... I am going there now. The police will have to take action," he said in Marathi, while sharing the video on X (previously Twitter) and tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

India TV Digital, however, cannot authenticate the veracity of the video.

'I Love Muhammad' and the row around it

A massive row has erupted in the country over 'I Love Muhammad'. The protests initially started in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, but escalated after a protest by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was cancelled. This led to clashes during Friday prayers in Bareilly last month that left many injured. Khan was later arrested and was sent to judicial custody.

'I Love Muhammad' graffiti in Ahilyanagar

On September 29, a protest around this issue erupted in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar and an 'I Love Muhammad' graffiti was found on a road. Though the police arrested one person, several agitators had blocked the arterial Ahilyanagar-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road, forcing the officials to use batons against the mob after they allegedly pelted stones on them.

"We used force to maintain law and order. Police is taking action against the accused persons. The situation is under control. Citizens must not believe in or spread rumours," news agency PTI quoted Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge as saying.

Later, the police also detained 30 persons in connection with the protests, with Fadnavis saying strict action would be taken against those who try to disturb communal harmony in the state.