Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Maharashtra: 840 bottles of banned cough syrup seized in Mumbai; four held

Maharashtra: Acting on intelligence inputs, ANC officials on February 28 intercepted a local resident at Gaikwad Nagar in Deonar and recovered a few bottles of cough syrup from him, a police official said.

Maharashtra: As many as 840 bottles of a banned cough syrup were seized while four people were arrested in connection, officials said on Thursday. The medication contains codeine phosphate, which is an opium derivative and is often abused by people who are dependent on drugs, the official said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, ANC officials on February 28 intercepted a local resident at Gaikwad Nagar in Deonar and recovered a few bottles of the cough syrup from him, he said.

His questioning led the ANC to three more Deonar residents and a collective seizure of 840 bottles worth Rs 2.5 lakh, the official said, adding that all four have been booked in drug-related cases in the past.

(With inputs from PTI)

