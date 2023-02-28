Mumbai covid centres scam: Two accused, both close aide of Sanjay Raut, arrested by EOW

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mumbai Covid Centre Scam: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday arrested two people namely Rajiv Salunkhe and Sunil Kadam both of them close aide of Sanjay Raut in the Covid centre scam case in Mumbai.

The FIR in the matter was registered in the Azad Maidan police station, however, the investigation was later transferred to the EOW, which has now arrested two people.

Last month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) called Rs 100 crore scam allegation in setting up of jumbo Covid-19 centres as 'baseless'.

The civic body had said that only Rs 33 crore was spent on providing manpower to these centres.

In January, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned BMC's chief IS Chahal in connection with alleged money-laundering case against Sujit Patkar, an aide of Sanjay Raut.

Chahal said that in March 2020, the BMC had set up 10 Jumbo Field Hospitals in the city with over 15,000 beds, 1,000 ICU and oxygen beds. However, it didn't have the requisite manpower to manage such huge facilities and hence, decided to outsource the work to outside agencies.

A total of four parties had given their bids for these hospitals in which nearly one lakh patients were treated.

In August 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party ex-MP Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police alleging that fake documents were submitted to win the bid for the Jumbo Covid centres.

