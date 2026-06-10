BMC receives bomb threat emails targeting multiple locations in Mumbai: What we know so far

Mumbai:

Security agencies in Mumbai were put on high alert after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday (June 10) received threatening emails "warning" of explosions at multiple locations in the city, including the mayor's office, the Chief Minister's Office, and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), officials said.

The emails, sent to many official email IDs of the city's civic corporation, triggered an immediate response from the police and security agencies. As a precautionary measure, security has been enhanced around the Mayor's office, the CMO, and the BSE, while additional surveillance has been deployed.

Emails contain references to Khalistan

According to officials, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde received a threatening email warning of bomb blasts targeting her official car and office, triggering alarm among the administration and security agencies. The email also mentioned the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Mayor's Office, and the BSE.

The officials alleged that emails contained references to Khalistan and included inflammatory and threatening content targeting various organisations and institutions.

The emails, with similar content, claimed that an improvised explosive device-laden car would be used to trigger a blast at the Mumbai mayor's office at 1.11 pm. It also allegedly carried bomb threats to the BSE building, the CMO, and BMC offices at specified times.

Probe launched

Given the seriousness of the matter, the Mumbai Police, the Cyber ​​Cell, and other security agencies have launched an investigation. Investigative agencies are trying to identify the sender of the email and determine the motive behind the threat.

The police are also working to identify the source of the email and the sender through technical analysis. Simultaneously, security measures have been strengthened at the locations mentioned in the threat.

Currently, the police and security agencies are thoroughly investigating the matter. Officials have stated that once the person behind the threat is identified, strict legal action will be taken against them.

Security agencies are also investigating whether the threat was issued merely to spread rumors or if there is a larger conspiracy behind it. The cyber team is investigating the email's server location, IP address, and other digital evidence in order to apprehend the sender.

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