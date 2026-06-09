Navi Mumbai Metro-Airport link gets govt nod: Why this mega project matters for Mumbai's future

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 22,611 crore, giving a major push to transportation and connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Among the key projects cleared are a new tunnel and elevated corridor connecting Ghodbunder Road with Bhayandar, along with the expansion of the Navi Mumbai Metro network up to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The approvals were granted by the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The projects are aimed at reducing travel time, easing traffic congestion and strengthening connectivity between major urban and suburban centres in the region.

Rs 17,036 crore approved for tunnel and elevated corridor

A significant portion of the approved investment, amounting to Rs 17,036 crore, will be spent on building a six-lane tunnel between Gaimukh and Fountain Hotel, along with a six-lane elevated corridor stretching from Fountain Hotel to Bhayandar. According to the government, the tunnel will be constructed using advanced Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology and is expected to be completed within five years. The elevated corridor, which will run parallel to the Vasai Creek, is designed to support vehicle speeds of up to 100 kmph, ensuring smoother and faster travel.

Officials believe the project will significantly reduce pressure on the heavily congested Ghodbunder Road, one of the busiest traffic corridors in the region. It will also provide an alternative route for commuters travelling towards Thane, Gujarat and other important destinations.

Improved connectivity across key growth centres

The proposed corridor is expected to strengthen links between western Mumbai and rapidly growing urban centres such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nashik, Panvel and National Highway-48. The government plans to execute the project through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) framework. Both the Centre and the Maharashtra government will provide viability gap funding to support implementation.

In another important decision, the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee approved the appointment of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the Special Planning Authority for the project area.

Navi Mumbai Metro expansion gets green signal

The state government has also approved Rs 5,575 crore for the expansion of the Navi Mumbai Metro network through Line 1A and Line 2. Under the plan, Line 1A will connect Sagar Sangam with CBD Belapur, while Line 2 will link Pendhar directly to the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Once completed, the project will create a seamless 28-kilometre metro corridor connecting Sagar Sangam and the airport. The expansion will add 13 new metro stations, including two stations on Line 1A and 11 stations on Line 2, significantly improving public transport accessibility across Navi Mumbai.

Metro link to airport expected to transform urban mobility

Officials said the airport connectivity project is expected to play a crucial role once the Navi Mumbai International Airport becomes operational. The metro extension is designed to offer a reliable and efficient alternative to road-based travel, reducing congestion while supporting future passenger growth. The government estimates that the expanded metro network could eventually serve nearly 12 lakh passengers every day, making it one of the most important public transport projects in the region.

Why this project matters for Mumbai's future?

Urban planners believe the combined impact of the tunnel, elevated corridor and metro expansion will reshape mobility patterns across the MMR. The projects are expected to improve logistics movement, reduce travel times, support economic growth and strengthen connectivity to emerging residential, commercial and industrial hubs. With major investments now approved, Maharashtra has taken a significant step towards creating a faster, more integrated and future-ready transport network for one of India's busiest metropolitan regions.

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