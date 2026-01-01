BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray to address joint rallies from January 5 BMC Elections 2026: According to sources, the Thackeray brothers will hold three joint rallies in Mumbai's western suburbs and at Shivaji Park. They will also address rallies in Kalyan, Dombivli, and Mira-Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray will address joint rallies for elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from January 5, said sources on Thursday. The development comes days after the two cousins sealed an alliance for the BMC polls for which the polling would be held on January 15.

According to sources, the Thackeray brothers will hold three joint rallies in Mumbai's western suburbs and at Shivaji Park. They will also address rallies in Kalyan, Dombivli, and Mira-Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In addition to this, a joint rally may also be held in Nashik.

Thackeray brothers' likely meet today

The Thackeray brothers' will likely hold a meeting on Thursday as well, discussing releasing a joint manifesto and finalising their strategy for the BMC elections. This would be there second meeting in two days.

The Sena-UBT and the MNS had announced an alliance on December 24, following days of speculation about a reunion. Announcing the alliance, Raj Thackeray said Mumbai will get a Marathi Mayor this year, while Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said those parties which are against the saffron party can also join the alliance.

BJP hits out at Thackeray brothers

The BJP has criticised the Thackeray brothers, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that their real face has been exposed in front of the entire public. Fadnavis said the alliance of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will sweep the BJP elections, adding that the coalition will crush the 'jihadi' mindset.

"We have entered the municipal corporation elections to crush the jihadi mindset. We have to unfurl the saffron flag of the Mahayuti over the BMC on January 16," Fadnavis said.

The BMC has 227 seats. Of these, the BJP is contesting on 137 seats and the Shiv Sena will field candidates on 90. The polling for the municipal corporation elections, including the BMC, will take place on January 15 and the results will be declared on January 16.