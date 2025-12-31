Maharashtra municipal polls: BJP's early advantage, 2 candidates elected unopposed in Kalyan-Dombivli No nomination papers were filed against BJP candidates Rekha Rajan Chaudhary and Asavari Kedar Navre in their respective wards in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, paving the way for their unopposed victory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already opened its account in the upcoming Maharashtra municipal corporation elections across several cities with 2 of its women candidates being elected unopposed in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, days before polling is to be held.

No nominations filed against BJP candidates

In a major boost for the party ahead of voting, no nomination papers were filed against BJP candidates Rekha Rajan Chaudhary and Asavari Kedar Navre in their respective wards. As a result, their victory is considered unopposed, although the official announcement will be made after the completion of the nomination scrutiny process and the release of the final list of candidates.

Rekha Chaudhary, a former corporator, contested from Panel No 18 A in Kalyan East, which includes areas such as Kachore, Netivali Tekdi, Gavdevi, Netivali Metro Mall and Shastrinagar. Asavari Navre is the BJP candidate from Ward No 26 C in Dombivli East, covering areas including Mhatre Nagar, Rajaji Path, Ramnagar, Shiv Market and Savarkar Road.

Party leaders congratulate winners

Following the development, BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated both candidates and welcomed them, praising their unopposed victories as a reflection of growing public support for the party.

The news has created a celebratory atmosphere among BJP workers in Kalyan Dombivli. Party leaders described the development as a significant early success ahead of polling and results, signalling strong organisational presence and confidence in the region even before votes are cast.

Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15, with counting of votes scheduled for January 16, the State Election Commission announced on Monday.

The polls are being conducted after a prolonged delay, with elections in several civic bodies, including Mumbai, pending since early 2022. According to the State Election Commission, a total of 2869 seats across the 29 municipal corporations will be contested.

Announcing the long-awaited election schedule at a press conference, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the nomination process will begin on December 23 and continue until December 30.

He said scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out on December 31, while January 2 has been fixed as the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. The final list of candidates, along with symbol allocatio,n will be published on January 3.

Polling across all 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will take place on January 15, and counting of votes will be held on January 16.

