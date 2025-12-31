BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti suffers major setback as nominations rejected in two wards, out before voting The Mahayuti now has no candidate in Ward 211 and Ward 212. Ward 211 was allotted to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the alliance arrangement. However, the party’s candidate failed to meet mandatory documentation requirements.

New Delhi:

The nomination process for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections ended on Tuesday, and scrutiny of nomination papers began on Wednesday. In two Mumbai wards, candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have been disqualified, pushing the alliance out of the electoral contest in those areas.

Mahayuti out of race in wards 211 and 212

Following the rejection of nominations, the Mahayuti now has no candidate in Ward 211 and Ward 212. Ward 211 was allotted to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the alliance arrangement. However, the party’s candidate failed to meet mandatory documentation requirements, leading to the rejection of the nomination.

BJP candidate misses deadline in ward 212

In Ward 212, BJP candidate Mandakini Khamkar also faced disqualification. According to officials, she reached the nomination office 15 minutes late after receiving the AB form. Due to the delay, her nomination was not accepted.

This procedural lapse resulted in the BJP being forced out of the contest in the ward.

With both BJP and Shinde Sena candidates out, the development is being seen as a major political setback for the Mahayuti alliance in the crucial BMC elections. Sources suggest that the alliance may now consider supporting independent candidates in these wards to retain some influence.

MNS seen strong in ward 212

The situation has opened up opportunities for rival parties, especially in Ward 212. Shrivani Haldankar, contesting from the MNS as part of the Thackeray brothers’ alliance, is among the prominent candidates.

She is facing competition from Geeta Gawli of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, along with candidates from the Congress and other parties. However, given the consolidated political strength of the Thackeray factions in the area, political observers believe Haldankar is in a strong position, raising the possibility of the MNS opening its account from this ward.