MP: Indore Police makes extensive searches at school in IIT campus after it receives bomb threat mail

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indore Police at school on the IIT campus

In the latest development, the Indore Police on Saturday conducted extensive searches in Kendriya Vidyalaya situated in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Indore after the campus received a bomb threat mail claiming to blow up the campus on August 15 (Independence Day).

Giving details about the incident, the police said that an email from an unidentified user was sent to the official email of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya. The school is located on the IIT campus in Indore, Simrol. The threat mail was received on July 17. After getting the receipt of the threat email, the school authorities reached out to the Simrol police on July 18, prompting an investigation into the matter.

Following the school complaint, a police team, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, conducted an extensive check of the school campus. Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Simrol, Umakant Choudhary said, "Simrol Police received a complaint regarding an email sent to the official email address of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Indore. The sender, who identified himself as 'XYZ', threatened to blow up the school campus on August 15. There were also some slurs written in the e-mail."

Sender mentioned ISI in mail subject

The threat raises concern as the sender has mentioned ISI, Pakistan (official) in the subject of the mail. The police have registered a case under Section 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and launched an investigation in the matter. SDOP Choudhary said that these types of emails usually turn out to be hoaxes but the police are taking this matter with utmost seriousness.

"Today, we conducted a thorough search of the school premises along with the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog teams. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," he said. The SDOP added, "We have also had a meeting with the campus security officer and interacted with teachers and students. Everyone has been advised to remain alert and report anything suspicious. We are closely monitoring the situation, and there is no need to panic." The police team will continue to investigate the matter, and make regular security checks of the campus in the coming days. Meanwhile, to trace the sender of the email, the cyber police team has also launched a probe.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | 13-year-old boy apprehended for sending bomb threat email 'just for fun' to Delhi Airport