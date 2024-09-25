Madhya Pradesh: Malwa Express encounters wheel friction, smoke detected in coach in Indore | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh: Malwa Express encounters wheel friction, smoke detected in coach in Indore.

The Indore-Malwa Express travelling from Ambedkar Nagar to Vaishnodevi experienced a brake failure, causing sparks and smoke to emerge from under one of the AC coaches on Wednesday. As smoke filled the train, alarmed passengers reacted with panic, leading to a chaotic state of affairs. Railway officials said that the smoke and sparks had been resulting from the train's brakes getting caught at the wheels.

"Malwa Express had left from Ambedkar Nagar... Actually, due to friction, the wheels of the train get stuck in a coach. This is a normal process. After this, it is released, and the train is reoperated. There is no danger of fire in this. It only produces smog ..," said PRO Railway Khemraj Meena.

The Malwa Express, which operates between Mhow and Indore and heads toward Vaishno Devi Katra (Jammu), began its journey from Mhow at 11:53 AM and was scheduled to reach Indore station by 12:05 PM. However, due to a 22-minute delay, it reached Indore at 12:27 PM, with a delay of 10 minutes at the station.

Cause of incident: Wheel locking

The root of the problem turned into the wheels locking close to Rajendra Nagar. Passengers noticed sparks emerging from the wheels of the AC instruct and, without delay, informed the train authorities. The train was halted near Rau, wherein engineers used fire extinguishers to govern the smoke. A similar incident happened 20 days ago in Sehore.

Also read | Shastra pujan, soybean procurement: MP CM Mohan Yadav takes key decisions at Cabinet meet