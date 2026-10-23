'Foreign forces behind conversions; India will definitely become a Hindu Rashtra, says Dhirendra Shastri

Bageshwar Dham chief priest Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Friday made strong remarks on religious conversions and Hindu unity, alleging that foreign forces were funding efforts to influence Hindus and promote conversions. He asserted that religious conversions would not be allowed to continue and expressed confidence that India would eventually become a Hindu Rashtra. Shastri made the remarks while speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Maa Sharda temple in Maihar. During the interaction, he spoke about Sanatan Dharma, alleged attempts to influence Hindus and the need to maintain social harmony in the country. He also warned against communal unrest, saying that India should not fall into a trap that could lead to riots, violence or internal conflict.

Dhirendra Shastri explains purpose of Hindu unity chariot journey

Speaking about his Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra, Shastri said the initiative was based on ideology and should not be viewed as a political campaign. He described it as a journey aimed at connecting people with Lord Ram and his ideals. "The Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra is our ideological journey. It is not a political journey, but a Ram-centric moral journey. A Ram-centric moral journey means connecting people with Ram, bringing them closer to his ideology and keeping them united," he said.

Shastri said Lord Ram had brought people from different sections of society together without discrimination or untouchability. He referred to the example of Ram bringing both humans and vanaras together, adding that his own objective was to promote a society free from caste-based discrimination. "Just as Lord Ram brought all sections of society together by eliminating discrimination and untouchability, we also want a society free from such practices. Whoever worships Hari belongs to Hari, and no one should be judged by caste," he said. He added that the chariot journey would continue at different places with the objective of uniting Hindus.

'If Sanatan disappears, India's existence will also disappear'

Shastri said the unity of Hindus was essential to the country's identity and warned against attempts to create divisions in society. "The objective of our Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra is to ensure that Hindus remain united. The day Sanatan disappears from India, India's existence will also disappear," he said.

Describing the prevailing situation as challenging, he urged people not to get caught in what he termed the influence of foreign forces and create unrest within the country. "We must not fall into the trap of foreign forces and create riots, violence or unrest in the country during these difficult circumstances. We must stand with the country and its Army," he said.

Shastri stressed that maintaining peace was essential, warning that foreign forces could attempt to provoke internal conflict and ridicule India if tensions escalated. "Maintaining peace in the country is very important. Otherwise, foreign forces will mock India and try to trigger a civil war within the country," he said.

Shastri urges politicians not to divide people along caste lines

Addressing caste-based divisions, Shastri accused some politicians of using such issues to further their political interests. He said political differences should not become a reason to create hostility between communities or divide people along caste lines. "Those who create caste divisions are mostly political people. They make such statements and deliver such speeches to serve their political interests and fulfil their own objectives," he said.

Shastri clarified that he was not opposed to politics itself, but urged political leaders to avoid creating divisions among people. "Politics is fine, and there is nothing wrong with being involved in politics. You should do your work. But we have one request: do not divide us. Do not make us fight in the name of caste and discrimination. Do not set us against each other in the name of upper and backward castes," he said.

He warned that such divisions could lead to serious conflict and said a capable political leader was one who dedicated their life to the country. "A true leader is one who lives for the country and dedicates their life to the nation," he added.

Dhirendra Shastri alleges foreign funding behind religious conversions

Responding to a question about religious conversions, Shastri referred to what he described as a recent Supreme Court order concerning conversion and reservation benefits. He thanked the court and claimed that those who converted would lose reservation or other benefits available to them. The specific order he referred to was not identified in the statement provided.

Shastri further alleged that foreign forces were actively working to influence Hindus and that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was also involved in funding such efforts. These were his allegations, and no supporting evidence was provided in the remarks. "Many people are actively trying to carry out religious conversions, and foreign forces are also involved. There is PFI funding involved. Foreign forces are working at different places to mislead and influence our Hindu brothers and sisters," he said.

Issuing a strong warning to those allegedly involved, he said, "Your plans will be ruined, and you will face the consequences." Shastri reiterated that religious conversions would not be allowed to continue and expressed confidence that Hindus would unite. "Religious conversions will no longer be allowed in the country. Hindus will unite, and India will become a Hindu Rashtra. There is not even the slightest doubt about it," he added.

(Input from Amit Tripathi)

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