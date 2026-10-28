Hardeep Singh Puri named BJP candidate for Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll after L Murugan's exit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for the 2026 Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh, following the resignation of former Union minister L Murugan from the Upper House.

The party's Central Election Committee approved Puri's candidature in a press release dated October 28. The by-election will be held on November 12 to fill the seat vacated by Murugan, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the Union Council of Ministers earlier this month to focus on strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Why BJP picked Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri's selection comes after the BJP left him out of its list of candidates for the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. His current term in the Upper House is due to end on November 25, meaning his parliamentary membership is set to expire shortly after the Madhya Pradesh bypoll.

The Madhya Pradesh seat offers Puri a fresh route back to the Rajya Sabha. If elected, he would secure a new term in the Upper House. The BJP's decision also comes amid speculation over a possible reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, following the departures of several Ministers of State in recent months. However, the party has not announced any related changes to ministerial responsibilities alongside Puri's candidature.

Before the announcement, the Madhya Pradesh BJP leadership had discussed potential candidates and planned to send a panel of names to the party's central leadership. The list reportedly included leaders from the state as well as figures from outside it. The final decision was left to the national leadership.

When will the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll be held?

The Election Commission has scheduled polling for November 12, with counting set to take place later that day. The nomination process began on October 26, and candidates have until November 2 to file their papers. Scrutiny will take place on November 3, followed by the withdrawal deadline on November 5.

The by-election is being held for a seat whose term was due to run until 2030. Rajya Sabha members are elected by elected members of the respective state Legislative Assembly, rather than directly by voters. With the BJP in power in Madhya Pradesh, its candidate is expected to have an advantage in the contest.

Puri's nomination now sets the stage for the bypoll, while Murugan's exit marks a shift in his political focus towards the BJP's organisational work in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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