Rajya Sabha bypoll: Congress-backed independent Rajkumar Lohani files nomination against Hardeep Puri in MP

The Congress on Monday announced it would back independent candidate Rajkumar Lohani for the upcoming byelection in Madhya Pradesh, setting up a contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has fielded Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Lohani is a central figure in Bhopal's politics. He resides in Old Bhopal's Ghoda Nakkas area. On Monday, he filed his nominations in presence of Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) Hemant Katare. Congress MLAs Atif Aqeel and Surendra Singh Honey Baghel, and several other party leaders were also present.

Even though the Congress has decided to back Lohani, Puri enjoys a significant advantage because of the numerical superiority that the ruling BJP has in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. In the 230-member House, the saffron party has 164 MLAs.

The Rajya Sabha byelection

The byelection was necessitated after Union Minister of State L Murugan resigned from the Council of Ministers and the Upper House. Murugan's term was scheduled to conclude on April 2, 2030, but he resigned from his position to focus on strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

In his place, the BJP has fielded 74-year-old Puri, whose term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was set to be over on November 25. The polling would be held on November 12 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm.

Hardeep Puri's affidavit

The affidavit filed along with Puri's nomination papers has revealed that his wife, Laxmi Puri, is wealthier than him in terms of annual income, movable assets and bank deposits. It states that Puri has movable assets worth Rs 6.54 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 20 crore, including a residential property in Delhi's West End area. His annual income rose from Rs 63.36 lakh to Rs 75.57 lakh over the past five years.

Laxmi Puri has movable assets worth Rs 10.66 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 9 crore, including a house in Greater Noida valued at Rs 19.52 lakh and an apartment in Geneva, Switzerland, worth 3 million Swiss francs (about Rs 34 crore), the affidavit said. She also holds $290,658 (about Rs 2.75 crore), it read.

(With PTI inputs)

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