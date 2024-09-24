Shastra pujan, soybean procurement: MP CM Mohan Yadav takes key decisions at Cabinet meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav addresses a gathering of party workers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday held a state cabinet meeting and took a series of important decisions. The chief minister said this year Dussehra festival will be celebrated with the worship of weapons and all ministers will participate in the police armory of the districts. The chief minister will do the worship of the weapons on Dussehra in Maheshwar, the capital of Lokmata Ahilya Devi, as a symbol of respect for women power.

Dr Mohan Yadav said in his address during the meeting that the meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held on October 5 in Singhrampur of Damoh district. This will be done as respect by the state government towards Rani Durgavati. It is noteworthy that Singhrampur has been the capital of Rani Durgavati.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was handed over a certificate by London's T-4 Education Institute to Ratlam's Vinoba CM Rise School for being included in the top three finalists in the innovation category of the World's Best School Award-2024.

Before the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Chaitanya Kashyap handed over the certificate to the Chief Minister.

The chief minister said that the process of nomination for soybean procurement is starting in the state and all ministers and public representatives should ensure nomination of maximum number of farmers.