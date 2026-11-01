Four hotel employees die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning waste chamber in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Ujjain:

At least four hotel workers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning an underground waste chamber at Hotel Shri Ganga on Dewas Road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday night. Two others who attempted to rescue them also fell ill and were hospitalised.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh and Nitin, both residents of Valmiki Nagar in Ujjain; Wahid, a resident of Somwariya in Ujjain; and Manoj Meena, a resident of Jhalawar in Rajasthan.

How did the incident happen?

The incident took place around 10.30 pm, when several employees entered the chamber to clean it. The facility was reportedly used to collect waste generated by the hotel's confectionery and dairy sections.

Rescue teams, police personnel and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

The rescue operation continued late into the night under the supervision of Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma and other officials.

As part of the rescue effort, a section of the chamber was cut open using an electric cutter to retrieve the trapped workers. Police personnel attempted to revive them by administering CPR immediately after they were pulled out, but they could not be saved.

The workers are believed to have died after being overcome by toxic gases inside the deep chamber. Other employees who attempted to rescue them were also exposed to the gas and sustained injuries. They were rushed to hospital for treatment.

What did the police say?

According to police, the workers, along with some private individuals hired for the task, had entered a chamber used to collect leftover food and other waste when the incident occurred.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said a suspected gas leak may have caused the workers to collapse. Others who entered the chamber to rescue them were also overcome by the gas and had to be rushed to hospital.

"At the Shri Ganga Hotel, staff members, along with some private individuals brought in for the task, entered an above-ground chamber used for collecting leftover food and residual waste. It appears that a gas leak occurred, which made the floor extremely slippery and caused the individuals to collapse. Others who entered the chamber to assist them also collapsed; these individuals were rescued and transported to the hospital. While some are now in stable condition, four people remain in critical condition. Police personnel made continuous efforts to revive them by administering CPR, and a medical team has been placed on standby at the hospital. All four individuals are currently being transported to the hospital via ambulance," said SP Sharma.

Notably, a waste chamber channels waste, such as debris, water, sugar syrup, ghee, and oil, generated from the production area of ​​a sweet shop into the drainage system. If it becomes clogged, it creates problems. Employees from 'Hotel Shri Ganga' had entered the chamber for the purpose of such cleaning.

(Input: Prem Dodiya)

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