'Unfortunate to drag families of deceased into politics': Mohan Yadav condemns Kharge's remark on PM's father

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday strongly condemned the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, saying it was unfortunate that the Congress was dragging the families of deceased individuals into politics for its own political gains.

'Dignity and decorum must be maintained'

"It is highly unfortunate that the Congress party does not hesitate to drag the family members of the deceased into the political arena to serve its own political interests," CM Yadav said.

Yadav said political differences were natural, but maintaining dignity and decorum in language and conduct was essential. He added that political opponents must uphold civility and respect even while criticising each other.

Condemning the remark in strong terms, the Chief Minister said the Congress' conduct was there for the entire country to see and that the people would never forgive the party for it. "This conduct by the Congress is visible to the entire nation, and the public will never forgive it," he said.

Yadav emphasised that maintaining respectful language and dignified behavior in public life is of utmost importance.

What did Kharge say?

Congress president Kharge sparked a controversy with his remark, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", after an audience member challenged his assertion that the Congress would send those allegedly involved in irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to jail.

The incident took place in Patna during an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shri Krishna Sinha, who was also a prominent freedom fighter.

While Kharge was speaking about the Congress's promise to take action against those allegedly involved in irregularities in the SIR process, a person in the audience shouted, "As long as there is no rebellion, Modi won't go anywhere."

Responding to the heckler, Kharge retorted, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Let alone Modi, even his father would go), triggering a controversy over his choice of words.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Kharge at Patna's Kotwali police station for derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi's father. Krishna Singh Kallu, a member of the BJP's state working committee, has filed a written complaint against Kharge at the Kotwali police station in Patna.

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