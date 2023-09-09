Madhya Pradesh: Man pushes wife into well, sends video to in-laws demanding dowry

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man pushes wife into well

Madhya Pradesh: In a shameful incident, a man allegedly pushed her wife into a well and sent a video to his in-laws demanding dowry, police on Saturday said. The man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. According to a police official, the incident took place on August 21 at Keeron village under Jawad police station limits. After the man pushed his wife into a well, the woman hung on to a rope inside it for two hours before the accused pulled her out.

The victim named Usha Keer married Rakesh Keer some three years ago. As per the Usha, the complainant, the accused, and his parents were constantly harassing her for dowry. The accused also allegedly beat her up, the official said.

Rakesh allegedly on Friday pushed Usha into a well around 2 pm on August 21. She saved herself from drowning by holding on to a rope while Rakesh shot her video. He sent the video to his in-laws, demanding dowry. Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi, Assistant sub-inspector, informed that he pulled her out after two hours.

After the video went viral and the woman filed a complaint, the police arrested Rakesh Keer under Indian Penal Code sections 498-A (treating a married woman with cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Khan said.

(with inputs from PTI)