Thursday, August 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, due to be held later this year.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2023 16:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023, MP elections 2023, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, due to be held later this year.

The names of candidates have been released a day after BJP Central Election Committee meeting which took place in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other key state leaders, and Union Ministers attended the meeting.  

More to follow....

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Top News

Related Bjp News

Latest News