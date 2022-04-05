Vastu Tips: Bells remove negative energy from the house, but keep THESE things in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips for using bells

Vastu has a special significance in Hinduism. According to Vastu, after doing all the work and decoration by keeping certain things in mind, positive energy comes into the house and it is blessed. On the other hand, when working opposite to Vastu rules, negative energy surrounds the house.

Today in Vastu shastra, let us understand the importance of installing a proper bell in the house. It is said in Yogini Tantra that Bhallaka should not be played in the temple of Shiva, conch in the temple of Sun and flute and Madhuri should not be played in the temple of Durga.

According to Jai Singh Kalpa Drum, it is always auspicious to ring the bell at the time of worship. The bell is considered to be omnipresent. Apart from people in India, the Chinese also believe this and today different types of wind chimes are available in the market. Not only this, there is a tradition of ringing bells in churches too. The sound of the bell purifies the Vastu of the place by removing the negative energy and collecting the positive energy.

Therefore, in the house at the place of worship, the bell should be kept on the left side of the house and worship should be done with scent, Akshat, flowers. The mantra is – 'Om Bhurbhuva: Swa: Garudaya Namah'.

