Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Light lamp of ghee or oil during Navratri but do not make THESE mistakes

Highlights Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Vastu Tips for Navratri

Worshiping the Goddess according to Vastu will give you the right results

Vastu Shastras are texts on the traditional Indian system of architecture. These texts describe the principles of design, layout, ground preparation and spatial geometry. If you do your decoration according to Vastu, then it gives us good results. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash, according to Vastu, where and on what should the lamp be kept during Navratri.

Vastu Tips for Navratri

Today in the Vastu Shastra of Navratri, we will discuss where and for what things the lamp should be kept. The lamp should be either of ghee or of sesame oil. The ghee lamp should be placed on the right-hand side of the deity i.e. on your left hand and the sesame oil lamp should be on the left-hand side of the deity i.e. on your right hand.

A white vertical light should be used in the ghee lamp, while red and red light should be used in sesame oil. The ghee lamp is dedicated to the deity while the sesame oil lamp is for the fulfilment of your wishes. You can light one or both lamps as needed. This strengthens the fire element of the Vastu of the house.

Today we talked about Vastu Shastra, where and of what should the lamp be kept during Navratri. Hope you will definitely take advantage of these Vastu tips by adopting them.