Vastu Tips: Keep red things at home in this direction to get auspicious results

After enlightening you with the right direction of keeping yellow-colored things at home for overcoming hindrances, Acharya Indu Prakash shares about placing red things at home. In Vastu Shastra, the direction of everything matters a lot. It can break or make your life anytime. He shares that everything related to color red should be kept in the south-west direction. Red-colored items used in the home may include tubs, buckets, carpets, vegetables, etc. Things related to red color should be kept in the south direction of the house.

Acharya Indu Prakash shares that doing this gives auspicious results according to Vastu shastra. Red is related to the fire element and the south direction is also related to the fire element. Therefore, it is good to keep things related to red color in the south direction.

By keeping red things in the south direction, the middle girl child of the house benefits in every way.

