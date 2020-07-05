Sunday, July 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu Tips: Keep this thing in mind while planting trees at home for good luck

Vastu Tips: Keep this thing in mind while planting trees at home for good luck

Trees are the true friends of humans and it is considered auspicious to be around them. When planting dense trees at home, special care should be taken of their direction.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2020 7:22 IST
Vastu Tips: Keep this thing in mind while planting trees at home for goodluck
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFANMU

Vastu Tips: Keep this thing in mind while planting trees at home for good luck

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash, in which direction dense trees should be planted. Trees are true friends of humans and it is considered very auspicious to be around them. In Vastu Shastra, the direction of trees is explained in detail, according to which tall and dense trees should be planted in the south or west direction.

 

These trees should be planted a little away from the wall of the house so that they get enough sunlight. The trees already present should never be cut down, but should be looked after.

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Horoscope 2020

Top News

Latest News

X