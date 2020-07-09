Thursday, July 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu tips: Keeping yellow things at home in this direction will help get rid of stomach problems

Vastu tips: Keeping yellow things at home in this direction will help get rid of stomach problems

Which color objects should be placed in which direction and what effect do they have. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash in today's Vastu Shastra segment.  

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2020 7:11 IST
Vastu tips: Keeping yellow things at home in this direction will help get rid of stomach problems
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Vastu tips: Keeping yellow things at home in this direction will help get rid of stomach problems

In Vastu Shastra, know about keeping things of different colors from Acharya Indu Prakash in the right direction. Which color objects should be placed in which direction and what effect do they have. The first thing we will talk about is yellow things. Everything that is used in the home comes in yellow things. Whether it is a vegetable or vegetable kept in the house, or yellow lentils, a painting or a bouquet, all the things which are yellow, should be kept in the southwest corner of the house, ie south-west direction.

Keeping yellow things in the south-west direction keeps the mother's health good, gets rid of stomach troubles, maintains good liver function and digestion is good, so things related to yellow color are fixed in a neutral angle. , I.e. should be kept in the south-west direction only.

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Horoscope 2020

Top News

Latest News

X