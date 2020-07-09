Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu tips: Keeping yellow things at home in this direction will help get rid of stomach problems

In Vastu Shastra, know about keeping things of different colors from Acharya Indu Prakash in the right direction. Which color objects should be placed in which direction and what effect do they have. The first thing we will talk about is yellow things. Everything that is used in the home comes in yellow things. Whether it is a vegetable or vegetable kept in the house, or yellow lentils, a painting or a bouquet, all the things which are yellow, should be kept in the southwest corner of the house, ie south-west direction.

Keeping yellow things in the south-west direction keeps the mother's health good, gets rid of stomach troubles, maintains good liver function and digestion is good, so things related to yellow color are fixed in a neutral angle. , I.e. should be kept in the south-west direction only.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage