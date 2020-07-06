Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Do not plant thorny plants in the house. Know why

Learn how Acharya Indu Prakash why one should not plant thorny trees and plants at home in Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu Shastra, pruned trees like lemon, cactus, etc. should not be planted inside the house as well as such plants from which milk comes out, such plants are considered inauspicious.

Such plants emit negative energy which causes disturbance in the house. But it is considered auspicious to plant a rose in the house, but keep in mind that black roses should not be planted in the house, because worry is increased by planting black roses, as well as trees, snakes, bees, owls etc. should not be planted in the house.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage